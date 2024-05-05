Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.46. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 165,119 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Newpark Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

