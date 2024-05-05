NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Trading 10.1% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.60 and last traded at C$12.42. Approximately 135,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 125,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.
Read Our Latest Report on NFI Group
NFI Group Stock Performance
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at NFI Group
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Insiders have bought a total of 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.