nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.33. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 26,409 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.42.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In related news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $172,927.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLIGHT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,156,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 198,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nLIGHT by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1,251.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 231,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

