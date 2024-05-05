NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $44.50 Average PT from Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

