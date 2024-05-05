NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $867.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

