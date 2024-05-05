NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after acquiring an additional 209,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $887.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $867.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.27. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.