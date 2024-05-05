Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

