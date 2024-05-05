Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oddity Tech to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.47-$0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.49-$1.54 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $33.60 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

