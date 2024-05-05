Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oddity Tech to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.47-$0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.49-$1.54 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $33.60 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
