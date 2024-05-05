OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ONEW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $364.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.