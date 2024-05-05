Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Get Open Text alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Open Text

Open Text Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of OTEX opened at $30.25 on Friday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Open Text by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.