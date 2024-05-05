Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Trading Down 16.4%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares traded down 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$40.59. 1,174,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 559,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total transaction of C$280,278.53. In related news, Senior Officer Madhu Ranganathan sold 7,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.58, for a total transaction of C$280,278.53. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total value of C$5,265,843.20. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

