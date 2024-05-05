Orion (NYSE:OEC) PT Raised to $26.00 at Mizuho

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Orion has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the first quarter worth $104,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Orion by 9.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion in the third quarter worth $208,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

