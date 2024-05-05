Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.69

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 509291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,244,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,341,000 after buying an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 392,837 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in Oscar Health by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

