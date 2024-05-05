OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Down to $16.04

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.04, but opened at $14.65. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 876,888 shares changing hands.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 480,372 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $1,511,000.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.