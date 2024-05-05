Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $24.51

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $23.86. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 562,167 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 25.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

