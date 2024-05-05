Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Head to Head Analysis

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Group and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.41 -$259.74 million ($1.16) -4.15 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 6.11

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Group and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 291.21%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -33.85% -6.01% -3.09% Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Paramount Group pays out -12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Paramount Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

