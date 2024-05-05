Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,650 shares of company stock worth $5,862,136. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,579,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

