Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. On average, analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.80%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

