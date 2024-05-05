Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $153.44 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $133.72 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

