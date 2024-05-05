Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.04 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

