Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Phillips 66 worth $59,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $143.61 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

