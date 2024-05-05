Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.59

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 85050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

