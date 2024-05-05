Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.94 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

