PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

