Premier (PINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.060-2.180 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

