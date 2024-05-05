ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 62,625,663 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,670,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $8,176,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

