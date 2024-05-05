ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 62,625,663 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,670,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $8,176,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.