ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 62,625,663 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
