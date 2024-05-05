ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $36.26

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.26, but opened at $34.93. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 3,543,817 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

