ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $26.90

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $26.26. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 5,233,756 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

