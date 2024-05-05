PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

PubMatic last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $151,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,143. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

