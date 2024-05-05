PubMatic (PUBM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect PubMatic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PubMatic Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.21 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $24.18.
PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
