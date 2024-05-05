Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) PT Raised to $8.50

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.72% from the company’s current price.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QUAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.65. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.