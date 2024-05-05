R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.87.
RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,476 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,401 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.47 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.
