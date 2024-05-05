Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Decreased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

