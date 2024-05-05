Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading 9.5% Higher

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 348,225 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 205,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Up 21.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$264.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.04.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 kilometer square located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer square located in northwestern Botswana.

