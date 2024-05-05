Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Raised to $28.00

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

RM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE RM opened at $28.34 on Friday. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $368,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 475,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,151.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

