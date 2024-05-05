Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,761 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after purchasing an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $125.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

