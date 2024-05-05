Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 830 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 33,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 120,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.70 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

