Reviewing Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) and Its Rivals

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grom Social Enterprises to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $4.04 million -$12.53 million -0.03 Grom Social Enterprises Competitors $16.85 billion $1.89 billion 59.10

Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises. Grom Social Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises Competitors 1045 4448 10227 289 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.41, suggesting that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -309.92% -71.55% -57.60% Grom Social Enterprises Competitors -151.04% -40.42% -8.34%

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises rivals beat Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

