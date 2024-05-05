Reviewing Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN-B – Get Free Report) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Get Lennar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Lennar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar N/A N/A N/A Lennar 11.59% 15.90% 10.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lennar and Lennar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lennar $34.23 billion 1.29 $3.94 billion $14.27 11.08

Analyst Recommendations

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lennar and Lennar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennar 3 3 11 0 2.47

Lennar has a consensus price target of $163.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Lennar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lennar beats Lennar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.