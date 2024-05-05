Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RVLV opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

