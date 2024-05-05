RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 724 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

