Robert W. Baird Increases Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.95% from the company’s previous close.

Get Block alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Down 1.2 %

Block stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.