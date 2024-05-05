Robert W. Baird Increases BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $40.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

