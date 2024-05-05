Robert W. Baird Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $57,363,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 287,229 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after buying an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,590,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after acquiring an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.