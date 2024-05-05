Robert W. Baird Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $287.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $256.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.68. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $265.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.