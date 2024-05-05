Robert W. Baird Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $36.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

TNDM opened at $44.72 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791,336 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

