Robert W. Baird Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $295.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average of $252.55. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cummins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

