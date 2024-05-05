Robert W. Baird Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

