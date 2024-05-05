Robert W. Baird Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $57.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Flowserve by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.