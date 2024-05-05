Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s previous close.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.85%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.