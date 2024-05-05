Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 9,100 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,468.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$1.45 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

